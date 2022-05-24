 
Tuesday May 24 2022
Web Desk

A sneak-peek into Kourtney Kardashian’s ROSE PETALS hotel room

Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian’s fairytale wedding to Travis Barker was nothing less than a dream.

Amid all, the reality star, 43, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her and Barker’s hotel room filled with rose petals on social media post their lavish wedding on Sunday night.

In one Instagram Story, she showed a bouquet of roses sitting beside a pair of black stilettos and a Dolce & Gabbana lit candle.

Kravis’ hotel room matched the theme of their rose-filled wedding
In another snap, Barker, 46, had his back to the camera while he wore his matching white leather jacket with “Mr. Barker” embroidered on the back. Kardashian, who twinned in a “Mrs. Barker” version, and her hubby both changed into them during the reception.

Barker was standing next to a floor-length gold mirror that was surrounded by at least four more red rose bouquets.

The Kardashians star, 43, then took fans to the bed itself which had red rose petals in the shape of a heart and lines jotting out from it. There were even more petals sprinkled along the top of the bed frame and behind the pillows.

Dozens of other red roses lined a gold mirror in their room
The lovebirds tied the knot in front of close friends and family at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy on Sunday – marking their third wedding. 


The couple got legally married at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., last weekend and had a sham Las Vegas wedding after the Grammys in April.


