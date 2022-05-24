 
Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Katie Price will not go to jail for speeding because her offence is being dealt with remotely under the single justice procedure.

The former glamour model does not have to appear before the court and can be dealt with by a fine and/or points on her license and a driving ban. She cannot be jailed under the procedure.

The reality star, 44, was allegedly caught driving her BMW while over the speed limit in a 60mph zone near her mansion in Horsham, West Sussex in September last year.

Her case is listed at Crawley Magistrates Court but it will be dealt with remotely under the little-known Single Justice Procedure.

A single magistrate does not have to be sitting at the court where a case is listed to be able to deal with it.

The procedure was set up in 2015 to deal with minor traffic offences and low-level fare evasion.

Katie Price attended Crawley Magistrates Court on April 27
Defendants can make a plea online but if they plead not guilty they must turn up in court at a later date.

The government website says: “The Single Justice Procedure applies to cases involving adults charged with summary-only non-imprisonable offences.

“It allows cases to be dealt with by a single magistrate on the basis of the papers alone without either party having to attend court for a hearing.


