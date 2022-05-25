 
Opinion
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Dr Farrukh Saleem

How long marches impact the economy

By
Dr Farrukh Saleem

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Heavy containers placed to barricade a road to stop PTI marchers. — Twitter
Heavy containers placed to barricade a road to stop PTI marchers. — Twitter

Social unrest has serious economic consequences. Political instability has a definite economic impact. Political demonstrations have a negative impact on GDP. Frequent political protests have a direct correlation to "micro and macro-level deprivation."

Just one serious political episode can have a long-term impact on employment and economic growth that lasts for up to six quarters. To be certain, "economic damage from long marches is long lasting."

According to an authoritative study, covering 130 countries, titled 'The economics of social unrest', "On average, major unrest events are followed by a 1 percentage point reduction in GDP six quarters after the event." For Pakistan, that would mean that the current long march could cause a major dent in our GDP running into billions of rupees.

The study further states, "Unrest motivated by socioeconomic factors is associated with sharper GDP contractions than unrest associated with political motives. Yet events triggered by a combination of both factors correspond to the sharpest GDP contractions."

The 1 percentage point reduction in the GDP presumes that the long march will be non-violent. Politically motivated violence depresses economic growth even further. Political scientists, however, continue to investigate the "issue of whether countries recover the output loss from such political instability events by catching up later, or whether the loss is permanent." 

In Pakistan's case, this long march is taking place in the midst of an economic meltdown that has the potential of depressing our economy to new depths. 

A long march in the midst of an oil shock. A long march in the midst of a global commodity shock. A long march in the midst of a debt overload. What we need is political stability. What our political actors continue to give us is political instability.

Originally published in The News

More From Opinion:

Pakistan cannot afford another experiment in governance

Pakistan cannot afford another experiment in governance
Rise my country, the world awaits you

Rise my country, the world awaits you
Is the PML-N building a narrative of conspiracy for next polls?

Is the PML-N building a narrative of conspiracy for next polls?
Glacial bursts are a time bomb in Pakistan

Glacial bursts are a time bomb in Pakistan
'Absolutely Not' to your misogyny, Imran Khan

'Absolutely Not' to your misogyny, Imran Khan
Water crisis: Pakistan to run dry in three years

Water crisis: Pakistan to run dry in three years
Liberalise the energy sector for cheaper gas and electricity

Liberalise the energy sector for cheaper gas and electricity
Pakistan at 75: A sad tale

Pakistan at 75: A sad tale
Imran Khan is no ordinary leader

Imran Khan is no ordinary leader
Withdrawing fuel subsidies: Lessons from Indonesia

Withdrawing fuel subsidies: Lessons from Indonesia
The threat from glacial lake bursts

The threat from glacial lake bursts
Stocktaking at 75

Stocktaking at 75

Latest

view all