Bibi Zainab's victory

Pilgrims take part in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbaeen in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 24, 2013. — Reuters

A towering palace cum mosque in Damascus presided over by Yazid ibn Muawiya and his numerous loyalists, presented the unlikely setting for his powerful empire to begin crumbling soon, after he faced the survivors of the battle of Karbala more than 1400 years ago.

But numerous historical accounts vividly recall that very setting, where the tide began turning against Yazid ibn Muawiya after the eloquent sermon of Bibi Zainab (a.s.), the younger sister of Imam Hussain (a.s.) In brief, this singular event jolted Yazid’s powerful empire.

The courage and wisdom of Bibi Zainab to this day remain impressive, having survived the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his followers in Karbala. The martyrs of Karbala included two of the sons of Bibi Zainab, though her determination to disregard her personal loss only strengthened in captivity.

As her words began spreading across the empire of Yazid ibn Muawiya, the popular mood began turning adversely against him. Yazid ibn Muawiya died just three years after the massacre at Karbala, giving way to a backlash led by Amir Mukhtar al Thaqafi, which targeted the killers of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his followers.

In time, the popular trend emerged in sharp contrast to the momentary victory of Yazid ibn Muawiya after the massacre in Karbala. The army of Yazid ibn Muawiya, according to some historical accounts, numbered in the many thousands against the martyred loyalists of Imam Hussain (a.s.), numbering no more than 72. They included a six-month-old infant – Hazrat Ali Asghar (a.s.), the youngest child of Imam Hussain (a.s.).

To further break the determination of Bibi Zainab (a.s.) and other survivors of Karbala, they were kept waiting for three days in ‘Souq e Hamidiya’ – a bazaar close to Ummaya mosque – as preparations were made to celebrate the arrival of the prisoners from Karbala.

Public announcements were made to introduce the prisoners as family members of dissidents, killed in an uprising against the regime of Yazid ibn Muawiya. To further add to the misery of the captives, the severed heads of the martyrs of Karbala led by Imam Hussain (a.s.) were brought on spear heads from the battlefield, and kept in full view of the prisoners.

But even in such adversity, Bibi Zainab bravely led the women and the children along with one adult male – Imam Zainul Abideen (a.s.), the only son of Imam Hussain (a.s.), to survive the carnage at Karbala, as he was too frail to go into battle.

Centuries have passed since that ordeal targeting the descendants of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) shook the very foundations of Islam. The ordeal of the Prophet’s (pbuh) household ranged from the massacre at Karbala to their imprisonment and onward travel in inhuman conditions.

Yet, the sermon of Bibi Zainab continues to resonate with a powerful effect. Throughout history, her words have repeatedly influenced accounts in historical texts, from works of history to poetry. In sharp contrast, Yazid’s empire crumbled and eventually vanished. It is today remembered universally with scorn.

As Muslims around the world remembered ‘Arbaeen’ this week, a day commemorated today in Pakistan (Friday), marking the 40th day after the massacre of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his followers, the occasion has once again highlighted the courage of Bibi Zainab (a.s.).

As the elder daughter of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) and Bibi Sayyida Fatima (a.s.) – the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) – eloquence and courage were naturally inherited by her. And yet, the face-off with Yazid ibn Muawiya amidst the fear of being instantly killed, presents a unique example of courage that has repeatedly inspired Muslims worldwide. Today, this example is especially of value to Muslims being literally slaughtered in Gaza at the hands of Israel, and by the Indian military in Indian held Kashmir.

Hajjah Chahnaz A Kbaisi-Hazari in her widely read paperback ‘Who is Zaynab’ showered praise upon Bibi Zainab for taking a stand for all of humanity in the court of Yazid.

In quoting from the text of the sermon of Bibi Zainab before Yazid ibn Muawiya, Kbaisi-Hazari cites her for saying; “Truly god is truthful when he said: The end of the evil-doers was terrible, for they had rejected the revelations of God and mocked them. O Yazid, do you assume that when you constricted upon us the roads and horizons of the sky, that we became slaves or captives and as such that we were forsaken by god and you were honoured? You felt elated and pleased, because you perceive the world is submitting to you…”.

The author further cites the sermon of Bibi Zainab (a.s.), adding, “But wait and be aware, have you forgotten what God has said? The unbelievers must not think that our respite is for their good. We only give them time to let them increase their sins”.

As part of the traditional pilgrimage to Karbala at this time of the year, pilgrims frequently visit the ‘Tila e Zainabiya’ to pay their respects. It is a vantage point from where Bibi Zainab watched the last encounter and martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.)

The role of Bibi Zainab in the encounter at Karbala is frequently remembered over several days before ‘Arbaeen’, when pilgrims often walk from the holy city of Najaf, the location of the final resting place of Hazrat Ali (a.s.), to Karbala.

The 100-kilometre journey on foot known as ‘mishi’ takes the pilgrims through a roadside specially designated pathway, overlooked by tented sites stocked with needs from food, tea and soft drinks to sleeping quarters. The verbal remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his followers is frequently echoed here, along with the remembrance of the aftermath.

In this journey of pilgrims, the central role of Bibi Zainab in eventually beating the odds against Yazid ibn Muawiya is frequently remembered. Many historians have rightfully concluded that Bibi Zainab (a.s.) remains the pivotal figure in completing the mission of her brother. Today, she is remembered as the saviour of the legacy of Karbala.



The writer is an Islamabad-based journalist who writes on political and economic affairs.

