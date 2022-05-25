Johnny Depp would 'cower in fear' of Amber Heard during fights, witness says

A rebuttal witness in the Johnny Depp case has made a shocking revelation regarding the identity of the dominant person within Mr Depp’s relationship with Amber Heard.

Witness Morgan Night made this revelation in her testimony for the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

She began by recalling a fight that erupted between the couple and admitted, “I was speaking with Mr Depp, just one-on-one, and Ms Heard came over and she said, 'I want to talk to you,' and seemed really upset about something.”

For those unversed, Night was brought in as a rebuttal witness against the 2013 “Hicksville incident” where a camping trip between friends turned into a screaming match.

“I went back in the house, and they went back off on their own,” she recalled.

At one point “She started yelling at him. And I didn't want to hear it, really, because I had been in abusive relationships before.”

However, by the end of it Johnny Depp started “cowering” in fear and “seemed almost afraid” which struck Ms Night as odd since Mr Depp is much older than his ex-wife.