 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp would 'cower in fear' of Amber Heard during fights, witness says

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Johnny Depp would cower in fear of Amber Heard during fights, witness says
Johnny Depp would 'cower in fear' of Amber Heard during fights, witness says

A rebuttal witness in the Johnny Depp case has made a shocking revelation regarding the identity of the dominant person within Mr Depp’s relationship with Amber Heard.

Witness Morgan Night made this revelation in her testimony for the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

She began by recalling a fight that erupted between the couple and admitted, “I was speaking with Mr Depp, just one-on-one, and Ms Heard came over and she said, 'I want to talk to you,' and seemed really upset about something.”

For those unversed, Night was brought in as a rebuttal witness against the 2013 “Hicksville incident” where a camping trip between friends turned into a screaming match.

“I went back in the house, and they went back off on their own,” she recalled.

At one point “She started yelling at him. And I didn't want to hear it, really, because I had been in abusive relationships before.”

However, by the end of it Johnny Depp started “cowering” in fear and “seemed almost afraid” which struck Ms Night as odd since Mr Depp is much older than his ex-wife.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard lost $50 million after Johnny Depp’s lawyer accused her of lying about abuse: Expert

Amber Heard lost $50 million after Johnny Depp’s lawyer accused her of lying about abuse: Expert

Italian film director Sorrentino says no more Netflix

Italian film director Sorrentino says no more Netflix
Princess Charlene opens up about 'fragile' health amid royal return

Princess Charlene opens up about 'fragile' health amid royal return
‘Just one of the boys’: the schooldays that shaped Prince Charles

‘Just one of the boys’: the schooldays that shaped Prince Charles
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler enters rehab, ditches Vegas shows

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler enters rehab, ditches Vegas shows

Jennifer Lopez in distress over Ben Affleck's reluctance to marry

Jennifer Lopez in distress over Ben Affleck's reluctance to marry
Halsey claims record label is ‘holding new song hostage’ for TIkTok fame

Halsey claims record label is ‘holding new song hostage’ for TIkTok fame
Prince Harry postponed book ‘so he can include information about UK visit’

Prince Harry postponed book ‘so he can include information about UK visit’
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s relationship on the rocks: ‘Not expected to survive’

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s relationship on the rocks: ‘Not expected to survive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'
Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial
Camille Vasquez playfully grabs candy as Depp called 'narcissist' for eating in court: Video

Camille Vasquez playfully grabs candy as Depp called 'narcissist' for eating in court: Video

Latest

view all