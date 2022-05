Matric students solve papers at an examination centre in Karachi on Monday, July 05, 2021. — PPI/File

Lahore's Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Wednesday announced that the class nine examinations for the year 2022 will commence tomorrow.



According to a statement issued by the board, a total of 266,190 students will appear in the exam to be held in 759 centres.

A day earlier, due to the ongoing political uncertainty, Lahore's BISE had cancelled the Pakistan Studies exam for Matric students.