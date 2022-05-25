PTI leader Usman Dar shares fake photo of Tiger Force

PTI leader Usman Dar. — Instagram/@udarofficial

Ex-special assistant to Prime Minister on youth affairs Usman Dar on his Twitter account shared a fake picture of the PTI's "Tiger Force" before the party's scheduled "Azadi March" towards Islamabad.



Calling Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a "coward", the PTI leader said: "Get ready, Imran Khan's tigers are coming tomorrow."

However, netizens were quick to figure out that the picture of the so-called "Tiger Force" shared by Dar was indeed a fake one.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Syed Talat Hussain shared a collage of pictures in which the same picture was posted by Dar back in 2020. The caption of the old picture read: "These pictures being shared on social media have no connection with the prime minister [Imran Khan]."

Hussain captioned the picture: "The tigers have been standing like this since April 3, 2020. They have neither changed clothes nor turned around."

The tweet received more than 7,000 likes and was retweeted more than 3,000 times.