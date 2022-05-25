 
pakistan
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI leader Usman Dar shares fake photo of Tiger Force

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

PTI leader Usman Dar. — Instagram/@udarofficial
PTI leader Usman Dar. — Instagram/@udarofficial

Ex-special assistant to Prime Minister on youth affairs Usman Dar on his Twitter account shared a fake picture of the PTI's "Tiger Force" before the party's scheduled "Azadi March" towards Islamabad. 

Calling Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a "coward", the PTI leader said: "Get ready, Imran Khan's tigers are coming tomorrow." 

However, netizens were quick to figure out that the picture of the so-called "Tiger Force" shared by Dar was indeed a fake one. 

Taking to Twitter, journalist Syed Talat Hussain shared a collage of pictures in which the same picture was posted by Dar back in 2020. The caption of the old picture read: "These pictures being shared on social media have no connection with the prime minister [Imran Khan]." 

Hussain captioned the picture: "The tigers have been standing like this since April 3, 2020. They have neither changed clothes nor turned around." 

The tweet received more than 7,000 likes and was retweeted more than 3,000 times. 

More From Pakistan:

Watch: Female PTI supporter repeatedly hurls abuses at policeman in Islamabad

Watch: Female PTI supporter repeatedly hurls abuses at policeman in Islamabad

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejects Imran Khan's allegations, rebuilds ties with West at Davos

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejects Imran Khan's allegations, rebuilds ties with West at Davos
'Imran Khan violated SC's directions,' says Maryam Nawaz

'Imran Khan violated SC's directions,' says Maryam Nawaz

Karachi: PTI supporters turn protest into sit-in

Karachi: PTI supporters turn protest into sit-in
'Even govt bought Khan's lies of leading march with huge crowd,' says Rana Sanaullah

'Even govt bought Khan's lies of leading march with huge crowd,' says Rana Sanaullah
PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali amid training

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali amid training
'I get goosebumps when I recall PTI's 2014 sit-in,' Shehbaz Sharif says

'I get goosebumps when I recall PTI's 2014 sit-in,' Shehbaz Sharif says
Polls for 20 dissidents members' vacant seats to be held on July 17

Polls for 20 dissidents members' vacant seats to be held on July 17
‘Azadi March’ live updates: Imran Khan's convoy expected to reach Islambad soon

‘Azadi March’ live updates: Imran Khan's convoy expected to reach Islambad soon
SC directs govt to provide PTI with ground between H-9, G-9 areas to hold jalsa

SC directs govt to provide PTI with ground between H-9, G-9 areas to hold jalsa
Suspect behind retired army officials' fake Twitter accounts arrested

Suspect behind retired army officials' fake Twitter accounts arrested
Senior journalist Talat Aslam passes away at 67

Senior journalist Talat Aslam passes away at 67

Latest

view all