Wednesday May 25 2022
Andrew Garfield cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble during grocery run in Los Angeles

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Andrew Garfield turned heads in his latest appearance as he headed out to pick up some groceries from a local market in Calabasas, Los Angeles on Tuesday sporting a casual ensemble.

Barely recognisable, the tick, tick...BOOM! star cut a low-key figure as he wore a pair of relaxed-fit khaki trousers and a navy T-shirt.

The 38-year-old donned a pair of comfy black sliders as he picked up some essentials and pushed his trolley full of goods which included some yummy Late July tortilla chips.

The star hid his eyes behind a pair of sunglasses which helped to disguise his look further, as he packed his truck up with some goods.

Andrew, who recently announced that he is taking a break from acting, appeared to be enjoying his downtime carrying out some everyday errands.

His decision to take some time off was reportedly driven by a desire to reconcile his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Miller.


