'Fake news': Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal responds to reports of her joining 'Azadi March'

Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal refutes reports of going to Islamabad for long march.

Justice (retired) Nasira Iqbal Wednesday called statements of her joining Imran Khan’s Azadi March fake, saying she doesn’t have any social media account, Geo News reported.

A fake account on microblogging site Twitter under the name of Justice (retired) Nasira Iqbal had urged the public to join Imran Khan’s Azadi March.

The fake account holder tweeted that Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal was going to join the long march with her family.

But the retired judge issued a video statement and clarified that “the statements regarding me issued on Twitter and Facebook are fake.”

“The statement said I am going to Islamabad to join the long march with my family, however, neither do I have any affiliation with any political party, nor am I going to Islamabad,” she said.

She said she was going to report the fake account to a cybercrime cell.

“I want to clarify that I don’t have any Facebook and Twitter accounts, nor have I given any statement regarding this,” she said.