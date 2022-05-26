Which celebrities attended PTI's 'Azadi March'?

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan gestures to the crowd as he travels on a vehicle to lead a protest march in Islamabad, Pakistan May 26, 2022. — Reuters

The PTI's much-awaited "Azadi March" was not just attended by his workers, but many celebrities also joined Imran Khan as he moved towards the federal capital.

While several celebrities walked with Khan's caravan, others played their part by attending protests in their respective cities. Let's take a look at which actors and actresses attended the march.

Mariyam Nafees

Actress Mariyam Nafees attended the march along with her husband and parents.

Taking to Instagram, Mariyam shared the pictures of her family participating in the event.

Osman Khalid Butt

Actor Osman Khalid Butt also attended the march.

— Twitter/@Asiya_Moghal

Haroon Shahid

Actor Haroon Shahid, on the other hand, participated in the sit-in at the Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi, the videos and photos of which were shared by the actor on his Twitter account.



Imran Abbas

Imran Abbas was also present at the demonstration. However, he did not share any pictures of himself. Instead, he shared a video with the caption: "See you at D Chowk".



