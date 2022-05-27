 
pakistan
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Qasim Suri tells Imran Khan to give 'Islamic touch' to speech

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing jalsa along with party members. — Screengrab/Twitter
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing jalsa along with party members. — Screengrab/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: It turned out to be an awkward situation when PTI leader Qasim Suri advised ex-prime minister Imran Khan to "give an Islamic touch" to his speech as he geared up for the "Azadi March" address at Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.

Suri also asked Imran Khan to refer to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during his speech.

Despite speaking in a low tone, Suri seemingly had no idea that his voice would be heard with Imran Khan having multiple mics in from of him.

However, it seemed like Imran realised that Suri could be heard by the audience, so he tried to move the mic away.

Regardless of the awkwardness, Imran considered Suri's advice and started his speech by saying: “I am a true lover and a follower of the Prophet (PBUH)."

The instance was streamed live on different TV channels after which the clip also went viral on social media as well, inviting mixed reactions from netizens. While Khan's supporters came to his rescue and provided justifications, his critics and opponents capitalised on the situation and started a meme fest on Twitter. 

Memes 


More From Pakistan:

Coalition parties mull on accepting resignations of Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari

Coalition parties mull on accepting resignations of Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari
Court disposes of pre-arrest bail plea of TikToker who set Margalla forest ablaze

Court disposes of pre-arrest bail plea of TikToker who set Margalla forest ablaze
PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkey next week, confirms Foreign Office

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkey next week, confirms Foreign Office
PM Shehbaz announces inclusion of Rs28 billion relief package in upcoming budget

PM Shehbaz announces inclusion of Rs28 billion relief package in upcoming budget
IHC grants Imaan Mazari interim bail in 'derogatory' remarks case against institutions

IHC grants Imaan Mazari interim bail in 'derogatory' remarks case against institutions
Watch: Imran Khan angrily leaves presser after journalist asks hard-hitting questions

Watch: Imran Khan angrily leaves presser after journalist asks hard-hitting questions
Summer vacations in schools to start from June 6 in Islamabad

Summer vacations in schools to start from June 6 in Islamabad

Imran Khan has accepted his defeat: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran Khan has accepted his defeat: Marriyum Aurangzeb
'No deal' with establishment, says Imran Khan

'No deal' with establishment, says Imran Khan

Petrol price hike: Netizens get creative with alternatives for transport

Petrol price hike: Netizens get creative with alternatives for transport
Rawalpindi Police honours constable Shahbaz for civility in face of PTI supporter's abuse

Rawalpindi Police honours constable Shahbaz for civility in face of PTI supporter's abuse
'Persons in authority': SC seeks names of cabinet members removed from ECL

'Persons in authority': SC seeks names of cabinet members removed from ECL

Latest

view all