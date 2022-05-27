Watch: Qasim Suri tells Imran Khan to give 'Islamic touch' to speech

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing jalsa along with party members. — Screengrab/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: It turned out to be an awkward situation when PTI leader Qasim Suri advised ex-prime minister Imran Khan to "give an Islamic touch" to his speech as he geared up for the "Azadi March" address at Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.



Suri also asked Imran Khan to refer to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during his speech.

Despite speaking in a low tone, Suri seemingly had no idea that his voice would be heard with Imran Khan having multiple mics in from of him.

However, it seemed like Imran realised that Suri could be heard by the audience, so he tried to move the mic away.

Regardless of the awkwardness, Imran considered Suri's advice and started his speech by saying: “I am a true lover and a follower of the Prophet (PBUH)."

The instance was streamed live on different TV channels after which the clip also went viral on social media as well, inviting mixed reactions from netizens. While Khan's supporters came to his rescue and provided justifications, his critics and opponents capitalised on the situation and started a meme fest on Twitter.



