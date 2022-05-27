 
Shanna Moakler sends wishes to ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian on wedding

Shanna Moakler is happy for her ex-husband Travis Barker and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian as she sends wishes to the “happy couple.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, the model dubbed the wedding “a gorgeous affair” as she expressed her gratitude to the pair for including her kids Alabama Barker, Atiana de la Hoya and Landon Barker on their big day.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum told the outlet, “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children.”

“It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair,” the 47-year-old model added.

Moakler further said that she’s “happy” that her kids “looked happy and got to see Italy.”

The model was married to the musician for four years from 2004 to 2008. The couple is parents to two kids; Landon and Alabama.

The Blink-182 drummer has a close bond with Moakler’s daughter Atiana, who she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker and Kardashian had a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy where they exchanged vows for the third time on 22nd May 2022.


