Friday May 27 2022
Kourtney Kardashian's prediction about Kim's dating life leaves fans shocked

Friday May 27, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian's prediction about Kim's dating life leaves fans shocked

Kourtney Kardashian’s prediction about Kim Kardashian’s dating life in Keeping Up With the Kardashians has resurfaced.

The viral clip shows Kourtney assuring 41-year-old Skims mogul that "not everyone finds their perfect person at the exact same age".

Kim replies, "Yeah, I just don't want to be like one hundred".

However, the reality star, who recently tied the knot to Travis Barker, adds, “But maybe you're meant to be one hundred [when] you fall in love. Maybe you're meant to fall in love ten times like Elizabeth Taylor.”

“Get married fourteen times,” she adds.

Kim replies, “Now that I think about it, that's what I want. Elizabeth Taylor is like my idol...I could have new experiences with all the different people."

Reacting to the clip, fans took to Reddit to share their take on the acute premonition.

"Kim did say that’s what I want 8000x so maybe she manifested it,” one fan wrote while another added, “It’s so weird to see Kourtney giving her advice and the two of them being close considering the tension between them now.” 

