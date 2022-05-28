 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Piers Morgan guest was censored to refute his obsession with Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Kate Smurthwaite, Comedian and activist, was told not to argue with Piers Morgan when it comes to Meghan Markle.

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk in an exclusive interview, Kate revealed that she was given a set of instructions ahead of joining Piers for his show Uncensored.

"They were looking forward to having me on. The only thing was…they’d like me not to mention a couple of the things I had said in our earlier conversation."

She continued to claim: "They didn’t want me criticising or seeking to explain his vindictive obsession with her."

She wrote: "I don’t blame the producer. The job of producing a show like this is 95% about 'censoring'.

"By which I mean selecting which voices and viewpoints will be aired and hence, inevitably, which ones won’t."

Kate added: "This makes Piers Morgan’s interest in free speech appear purely hypocritical, in my view.

"If, as he has subsequently claimed on Twitter, there was no effort to censor me, his producers would not have warned me beforehand to not get "too personal" with Piers when discussing the topic of Meghan."

She went on to add that Piers has a "nasty attitude" and a "childish obsession" with Meghan.

Responding to her claims in a tweet, Piers fired back, saying that he does not censor people on his show.

He tweeted: "I just checked and nobody tried to censor you - we don’t censor guests, that’s the point of the show."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie upcoming meeting dubbed as ‘special moment’

Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie upcoming meeting dubbed as ‘special moment’
Camille Vasquez calls out Amber Heard for fake-crying, 'sobbing without tears': Watch

Camille Vasquez calls out Amber Heard for fake-crying, 'sobbing without tears': Watch
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle
Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider
Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer

Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding
Prince Harry launches new initiative

Prince Harry launches new initiative

Meghan Markle's Texas school picture called breathtakingly shocking

Meghan Markle's Texas school picture called breathtakingly shocking

Was Meghan Markle surrounded by photographers during Texas school visit?

Was Meghan Markle surrounded by photographers during Texas school visit?
Vomit, fighter planes and donkeys: Cannes highs and lows

Vomit, fighter planes and donkeys: Cannes highs and lows
'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns out to be Eminem fan

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns out to be Eminem fan
Jurors start deliberations in Depp, Heard defamation case

Jurors start deliberations in Depp, Heard defamation case

Latest

view all