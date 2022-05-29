 
Sci-Tech
Sunday May 29 2022
TDTech desk

WhatsApp celebrates Stranger Things season 4 with new chat stickers

TDTech desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

With the release of the fourth season of the science fiction horror television drama Stranger Things, WhatsApp has rolled out a new sticker pack themed as the series for its Android, iOS and Desktop versions, WABetainfo reported.

It has been quite long since the company released a sticker pack and the last time such a feature was launched was the Encanto themed stickers. The new animated sticker pack to celebrate the latest season can be easily downloaded from the official WhatsApp Sticker Store.

However, the availability of the sticker pack on the store might take some time.

The WhatsApp news tracker has provided a "special deep link" that lets the users download stickers that are not available in certain countries.

