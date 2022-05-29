 
Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana' 

Hollywood action star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has set major parenting goals for his fans and the actor’s latest adorable video is proof of it.

The Red Notice actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a heartwarming video of himself sitting down for a tea party with his 4-year-old daughter, Tiana.

Sharing an adorable glimpse of the father-daughter’s time, the Jumanji star revealed that the young girl has ‘refused to believe’ that he had voiced a character from one of her favorite Disney films.


"Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," Johnson, 50, wrote in the Instagram caption.

"My 'why' becomes even more clear," he added. "She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will."

The Jungle Cruise actor added that his youngest daughter "refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA!"

"She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock' ," he explained.

Johnson shares Tiana and his 6-year-old daughter Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashian, and his eldest daughter Simone, 20, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

