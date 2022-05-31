 
Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is developing a new feature for business accounts to enhance their profile by adding a cover photo, WABetainfo reported.

WhatsApp rolled out the ability to set up cover photos for business accounts for iOS two months ago, however, the feature is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, when the update is available, users will be able to set up a custom cover photo, when they want to configure their business profile, in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta.

“Thanks to cover photos, you can enhance your business profile by adding a header image and when your customers and other businesses visit your profile, they will be able to view the cover photo,” WABetainfo reported.

The platform, however, clarified that this is another business tool, so cover photos cannot be set up from standard WhatsApp accounts.

