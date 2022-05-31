Fake news: Facebook to not open office in Pakistan, says FIA

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. — Reuters

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday denied reports that meta-owned Facebook was opening its office in Pakistan.



"There has been no official statement from the FIA regarding this. The agency strongly denies this fake news," said the spokesperson on the news circulating on social media claiming that Facebook was opening its office in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that the agency official, cited in the news, is "misleading".

"The FIA strongly condemns the publication of such baseless news without confirmation," he added.