Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Businessman Mian Mansha's plane en route to Turkey escapes accident

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Mian Mohammad Mansha. — Twiter
  • Sources say Mansha was flying to join PM Shehbaz Sharif in Turkey when his plane indicated a technical fault.
  • Say pilot flew Mansha back to Lahore where the fault was fixed.
  • Mansha travelled to Turkey in the same plane after removal of fault.

LAHORE: A private jet carrying leading Pakistani businessman Mian Mohammad Mansha on Tuesday escaped an accident while flying from Lahore to Turkey.

Mansha is a business magnate and billionaire. He is the founder and CEO of the Lahore-based international conglomerate Nishat Group.

Sources within the Civil Aviation Authority said that Mansha was travelling to Ankara to join Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Turkey when his plane, Nishat-1, indicated a technical fault as soon as it entered the limits of Afghanistan. 

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif lands in Turkey on maiden visit

However, the pilot flew the plane back to Lahore in a timely action, where the fault was fixed, the sources said. Later, Mansha travelled to Turkey in the same plane.

Sources said that Mansha is representing a business delegation from Pakistan comprising leading companies across various sectors in Turkey. He has established Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore which was recently inaugurated by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

