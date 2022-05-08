 
pakistan
Sunday May 08 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore

Sunday May 08, 2022

Geo News screengrab from inauguration ceremony.
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Shehbaz Sharif said "I believe that the generous people who have donated to establish this hospital have earned [a place in] heaven in this world and in the hereafter."

He said that this hospital will serve the aggrieved. He said that the machinery, equipment for radiology, oncology, treatment for cardiac diseases and all other arrangements at the hospital are world class.

He thanked all the doctors who have come from Pakistan and abroad to serve under the hospital.

The premier said that those who can afford the treatment would pay the entire expense for the medical facilities at the hospital and people in need would be given free or partly free of cost treatment through cross subsidy or donation funds.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N had established Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) following the same anology and invested billions of rupees in the project.

He said that when he inaugurated the PKLI in May 2018, five transplant surgeries had already been performed at the hospital.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N government brought doctors and experts from all over the world for PKLI but all of them were chased away when the government changed.

"Tens of thousands of families should have benefited from the PKLI but "dirty politics kept this project in the cold room (morgue) for two years and brought it to a grinding halt," he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the donations and funds are the money of the poor.

"This is the money of this poor nation and we have to think for the nation beyond personal interests to serve them."

While concluding his speech, the premier requested Mian Mansha to establish one such hospital each for four provinces of Pakistan. He said the 220 million population of Pakistan would remember him till the end if he opens the gates of his treasures in their service.

More to follow...

