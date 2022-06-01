Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama

Halsey’s record label finally responds to the TikTok drama that ensued all over social media.

After Halsey’s accusations, the label came under a lot of duress and was accused of ‘holding her music hostage’.

On Twitter, they responded to the allegations by saying, “@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of 'So Good' on June 9th, 2022.”

The tweet included a statement that reads, “We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

Check it out below:

Even Halsey issued a response after learning of her victory and admitted, “if you have the internet you have probably heard that i've been trying to put this song out for a long time.”

“I didn't expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers.”