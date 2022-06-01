 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama
Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama

Halsey’s record label finally responds to the TikTok drama that ensued all over social media.

After Halsey’s accusations, the label came under a lot of duress and was accused of ‘holding her music hostage’.

On Twitter, they responded to the allegations by saying, “@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of 'So Good' on June 9th, 2022.”

The tweet included a statement that reads, “We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

Check it out below:

Even Halsey issued a response after learning of her victory and admitted, “if you have the internet you have probably heard that i've been trying to put this song out for a long time.”

“I didn't expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Lilibet’s christening leaked by royal watchers

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Lilibet’s christening leaked by royal watchers
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles
Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony

Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds
Liam Payne takes a jibe at Gigi Hadid’s old tweet referring Zayn Malik as ‘respectful man’

Liam Payne takes a jibe at Gigi Hadid’s old tweet referring Zayn Malik as ‘respectful man’
Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed

Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed
ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’

ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’
Glee star Matthew Morrison dismissed from SYTCD show: Here's why

Glee star Matthew Morrison dismissed from SYTCD show: Here's why
Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’

Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’
Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen

Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen
'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'

'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'
Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

Latest

view all