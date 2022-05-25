Halsey claims record label is ‘holding new song hostage’ for TIkTok fame

Halsey has just taken to social media to speak out about her ban on getting to release new music unless the song first becomes TikTok famous.

The claim has been shared to TikTok, with Halsey visibly mouthing the words to an unheard track titled So Good.

She overlayed the video with the claim and admitted, “Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP. But my record label won't let me.”

“I've been in this industry for 8 years and I've sold over 165 million records. And my record company is saying that I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

“Everything is marketing. And they are doing this to basically every artist these days. I just wanna release music, man. And I deserve better tbh. I'm tired.”

