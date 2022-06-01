Prince Harry slammed over security row: ‘Thought UK wasn’t safe’

Prince Harry called out for branding the UK “unsafe” in a security row despite planning a ‘secret’ Jubilee return.

Royal news presenter Isabel Webster made this claim in an interview with Royal Roundup host Pandora Forsyth.

He explained, “Harry and Meghan are getting involved, bringing their little ones.”

“I thought that Prince Harry thought it wasn't safe to bring his family over. What's the latest on that row?”

“He was suing the Home Office, wasn't he? He feels safe enough to come now?”

At this point Mr Forsyth chimed in and admitted,

“We won't know all of the details about when they are arriving due to the security but I think the fact they are arriving the Queen will be very happy about.”

“They'll be staying in the cottage but we won't know lots of details because of this. I think there's been months and months of organisation between the US and the UK on this.”

“And they must've come to some kind of agreement. It won't just be Harry and Meghan, and the children who'll be needing security.”

“All of the Royal Family will be there with the head of the Royal Family, the Queen, who'll need the most security.”