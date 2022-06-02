 
Thursday Jun 02 2022
Why wasn’t Johnny Depp present at the closing trial?

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

After seven weeks of explosive testimony in the $100 million Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia has ruled in favour of Johnny Depp, but when it happened, the actor wasn’t there.

An insider close to the Oscar nominee,58, told Us Weekly that the Pirates of The Caribbean star could not make it before the trial due to his work commitments.

“Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.” 

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old penned an emotional statement minutes after the verdicts were read in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny wrote, “ The Jury gave me my life back,” he said, adding later.” Truth never perishes.”

The Kentucky native has been in the U.K. for at least several days, attending his friend Jeff Beck‘s concert on Sunday, May 29, and making a guest appearance on stage.

Depp also joined the guitarist, 77, during his Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31, shows in London. The latter was attended by the actor’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, who testified about their romance last week.


