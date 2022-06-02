 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Political leadership denounces Imran Khan’s statement on breaking up Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

(From left) PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry and PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah. Photo—Twitter
  • PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry says only a "mentally ill person" could talk in such way.
  • Asif Zardari directs party to hold country wide protest against Imran Khan. 
  • PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah says PTI will tear into pieces but Pakistan will always exist.

The political leadership of the country on Wednesday denounced former prime minister Imran Khan’s statement in which he had said Pakistan will break in to three pieces if the establishment does not take the right decision, Geo News reported.

In an interview with a private television channel, the former premier said the “actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed."

Imran Khan warned that once the country is destroyed, it will default, and the international world will ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation — as Ukraine did in the 1990s.

Following Imran Khan’s assertion, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari condemned it and directed the party to hold a protest against Imran Khan across the country.

"This language is not of a Pakistani, but of Modi as no Pakistani could talk of tearing Pakistan into pieces," he added.

Asif Zardari told Imran Khan that power is not everything, “be brave and do politics by standing on your own feet.”

"The desire to tear Pakistan into pieces can not be fulfilled until we and our decedents are alive, Pakistan will exist till the day of judgement," vowed Asif Zardari.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry also condemned Khan's statement and said "only a mentally ill person could talk in such a way."

“In the past, Imran Khan said it is better to drop a nuclear bomb on Pakistan, he also asked people to start a civil disobedience movement and send money through hundi,” he said.

"Now it’s time to take action against Imran Khan. The Supreme Court has sought reports regarding the violation of its order in Azadi March, therefore I hope institutions will also play their role against him.”

PML-N leader Asif Kirmani said Imran Khan wants to take revenge from Pakistan after losing power.

“The people and army of Pakistan are the protectors of this country, however, the Supreme Court should take notice of his statements,” he added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah deplored Imran Khan's statement and said "PTI itself will tear into pieces but Pakistan will exist always."

"In the lust for power, Imran Khan is talking about Pakistan tearing into parts. His statement proved that he is an agent of Pakistan’s enemy," he said.

