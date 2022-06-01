Pakistan to break into three parts if establishment does not take 'right decision', says Imran Khan

"The armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed," Imran says.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned on Wednesday that if the establishment does not "take the right decision" then Pakistan would break into "three parts".



In an interview with a private television channel, the ousted prime minister said the country is on the brink of "suicide" if "right decisions" are not taken, as it might move towards default.

"The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be destroyed," he told the interviewer.

The premier warned that once the country is destroyed, it will default, and the international world will ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation — as Ukraine did in the 1990s.

"Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure," the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressurising.

Moving on, the ex-premier claimed that the coalition government would please the United States "in all ways", as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari always worked to make the nexus of America, India, and Israel "happy".

"Their (government) plan is not to strengthen Pakistan [...] when I was ousted, there were celebrations in India like Shehbaz Sharif was an Indian [who came into power]," he said.

The ex-premier claimed India did not like him in power as he wanted an independent foreign policy.

"So when you want an independent foreign policy, you have to say no sometimes."

He reiterated his demand to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial for a probe into the alleged threat letter that his government received from the United States — which he claims mentioned ousting his party from power.



The former prime minister assured that he will march again towards Islamabad, but noted that his protest rally was dependent on the top court's decision.

Hours before the ousted prime minister's interview, the PTI filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission for a second long march to Islamabad.

The party chairman had abruptly announced the end of his "Azadi March" on March 26 and had given the government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He had later said he called the march off due to fear of bloodshed.

The petition argued that the court should order that PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad and that no obstacles should be put in the way of PTI protests in any city.