 
world
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Professor in India sent on 'compulsory leave' for offering namaz in college lawn

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Representational image of a Muslim man worshipping and praying afternoon in a mosque on Friday.—Unsplash/Imad Alassiry
Representational image of a Muslim man worshipping and praying afternoon in a mosque on Friday.—Unsplash/Imad Alassiry

A college professor in India was sent on a "compulsory leave" after a video of him offering namaz on the college premises went viral and the Hindu right-wing demanded action against him, Zee News reported. 

Professor S R Khalid from Sri Varshney College was sent home for a month after he was found offering prayers in the college lawns.

A college spokesperson said that the matter was reported to them by youth leaders belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) and that the institute was investigating the matter. 

The youth leaders claimed that the teacher showcased indiscipline. Student leader Deepak Sharma Azaad said that Khalid was attempting to disturb peace by praying in public places. 

The matter was also reported to the police and a complaint was filed at Kuwarsi police station. The police, however, said that an action would be taken after receiving reports from the college.

More From World:

'Act of self-acceptance': Girl decides to marry herself, plans solo honeymoon

'Act of self-acceptance': Girl decides to marry herself, plans solo honeymoon
Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebrations

Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebrations
'More compassionate than humans': Hen protects kittens during storm

'More compassionate than humans': Hen protects kittens during storm
Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul in first visit since US exit

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul in first visit since US exit
What’s Jemima Goldsmith's wish?

What’s Jemima Goldsmith's wish?
Gunman kills at least three in new US shooting

Gunman kills at least three in new US shooting
Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe
Dubai expat deported and jailed for stabbing girlfriend in sleep

Dubai expat deported and jailed for stabbing girlfriend in sleep

Latest

view all