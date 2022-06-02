 
health
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Reuters

Outbreaks of diseases such as monkeypox becoming more frequent, warns WHO

By
Reuters

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. — Reuters
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. — Reuters

Outbreaks of endemic diseases such as monkeypox and Lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent, the World Health Organisation's emergency director, Mike Ryan, warned on Wednesday.

As climate change contributes to rapidly changing weather conditions like drought, animals and humans are changing their food-seeking behaviour. 

As a result, diseases that typically circulate in animals are increasingly jumping into humans, he said.

"Unfortunately, that ability to amplify that disease and move it on within our communities is increasing — so both disease emergence and disease amplification factors have increased."

More From Health:

Israeli soldiers kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says

Israeli soldiers kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says
'Act of self-acceptance': Girl decides to marry herself, plans solo honeymoon

'Act of self-acceptance': Girl decides to marry herself, plans solo honeymoon
Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebrations

Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebrations
'More compassionate than humans': Hen protects kittens during storm

'More compassionate than humans': Hen protects kittens during storm
Watch: Bride matches outfit with her dog

Watch: Bride matches outfit with her dog
Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul in first visit since US exit

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul in first visit since US exit
Fish jumps into man's mouth, wiggling down his windpipe

Fish jumps into man's mouth, wiggling down his windpipe
Bride kicks best friend out for wearing bridal dress on the wedding

Bride kicks best friend out for wearing bridal dress on the wedding
What’s Jemima Goldsmith's wish?

What’s Jemima Goldsmith's wish?
Professor in India sent on 'compulsory leave' for offering namaz in college lawn

Professor in India sent on 'compulsory leave' for offering namaz in college lawn
Gunman kills at least three in new US shooting

Gunman kills at least three in new US shooting
Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England

Health agency confirms community spread of monkeypox in England

Latest

view all