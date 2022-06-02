Jennifer Lopez is ‘Feelin’ So Good’ as she marks 23 years of her debut album 'On The 6'

US icon Jennifer Lopez is ‘feeling so good’ as she celebrated 23 years of her debut album On The 6.

Taking to Instagram, the On The Floor singer posted a video, in which she was seen grooving on the tunes of her hit song Feelin’ So Good.

Sharing the video, in the caption, she wrote, “Feelin’ so good … celebrating 23 years of #OnThe6 and #HappyPride! @dolcegabbana #Pride #PrideMonth”





In the video, which she recorded in her car, the Hustlers starlet, 52, was seen clad in a white ensemble. She kept her hair tied in a bun and accessorized her look with signature hoop earrings and gorgeous black shades.

J. Lo’s debut album On The 6 was released on June 1, 1999. The album’s success was a turning point in her career as she evolved into an icon of pop culture.