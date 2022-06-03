 
Watch: 'Ghosts' work out in outdoor gym

Cops in India stand in an outdoor gym. — Screengrab via Twitter/The Sun
In a bizarre and creepy moment, policemen were shocked by two "ghosts" working out in an outdoor gym in India.

In the video, two cops can be seen standing next to a piece of pull-up equipment in a park which works as if someone strong is working out on it. The manual machine moves up and down but no one can be seen using it. 

As it moved unaided, the men stare at it in shock and one of them can be seen recording the incident. 

The video garnered 200,000 views in just a few hours of being posted by The Sun on the microblogging platform Twitter.

