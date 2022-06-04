 
world
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Boys from 'politically influential' families gang-rape teenager in India

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

A poster is seen at a candle-lit march by the resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019. — Reuters
  • 17-year-old had gone to pub for party.
  • Boys allegedly belong to "politically influential" families.
  • Boys allegedly park their car and took turns assaulting girl.

A teenager in Hyderabad, India, was allegedly raped by five schoolboys in a car, NDTV reported. 

The girl, 17, had gone to a pub for a party where boys from Grade 11 and Grade 12, who allegedly belonged to "politically influential" families, forced themselves onto the girl in a Mercedes car. 

The teenager had reportedly made friends with a boy at the pub. She left the club with his friends who had pledged to drop her home. 

According to the police, the group first went to a bakery before the incident. 

The incident took place in one of the posh neighbourhoods. The boys allegedly parked their car and took turns assaulting the girl while others stood guard.

An MLA's son's name has emerged in the case. Reportedly, he ran away before the rapes.

Initially, the girl did not inform her family. Her father spotted wounds on her neck. On inquiry, she told him some boys had attacked her. The father filed a case of "outraging modesty".

During interrogation, however, the girl informed the female officers about the sexual assault. 

"She could not reveal the identity of the accused. She only had one name. Based on the footage and technical evidence, we are looking for the suspects," police officer Joel Davis told NDTV.

