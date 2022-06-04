 
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Web Desk

Watch: 'Tesla' version of cycle rickshaw in Bangladesh

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

—Screengrab via Twitter/@arko_c16
A video on Twitter is amusing people where a cycle rickshaw can be seen moving on its own without a driver during heavy rainfall. 

The rickshaw moves forward and then takes a sharp right toward the road. It drives itself to the centre of the road.

What is amusing is that the vehicle does not hit any other cars despite traffic on the road. It stops in the middle of the road but manages to remain safe and sound. 

That was not the end. The rickshaw then shocked viewers when it perfectly reversed and parked itself back in its original spot. 

The person who published the video on the microblogging platform mentions that the video was shot somewhere in Bangladesh. 

He even tagged Elon Musk saying he too wanted an "autonomous" rickshaw.

A user said: "Could even say it's an upgraded Tesla."

