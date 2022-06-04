PHF secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with national squad in Switzerland raises questions

Source: Twitter/Aamir Shouket

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with the national five-a-side hockey team has come under the limelight following the country's ouster from next year's Hockey World Cup, penciled in from January 13 to 29 in India.

In a viral picture on social media, Bajwa can be seen with the national team who will participate in an international five-a-side hockey event, scheduled in Lausanne, Switzerland from June 4.

Bajwa's appearance with the national team has raised questions as critics think officials' joy trips will never end despite Pakistan being edged out of the Hockey World Cup 2023 due to poor performance over the years.

Senior sports reporter Sohail Imran shared a picture of Bajwa receiving a shield and sarcastically questioned his tour.

Pakistani sports anchor Abdul Ghaffar also took a dig at Bajwa's tour to Switzerland.

Another senior journalist-cum-anchor Asif Khan questioned Bajwa's trip.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan's manager in Asia Cup, Khawaja Junaid reportedly made a blunder by fielding 12 players against FIH rules in Japan match.



The blunder cost Pakistan not only a goal against Japan but an ouster from Asia Cup and next year's mega World Cup.

Later on, PHF's President Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. But, experts of the game believe that the committee comprising same old names will do nothing.