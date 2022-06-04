83-year-old becomes oldest man to sail solo across Pacific Ocean

Kenichi Horie spent more than two months at sea to achieve his latest record.—The Guardian/AFP

An 83-year-old man sailed solo across the world’s largest body of water, the Pacific Ocean, making himself the world's oldest person to have completed the challenge, reported The Guardian.

Known as “Japan’s most famous yachtsman”, Kenichi Hories, said that he was afraid his age would not allow him to set the record.

After spending over two months at the sea, he reached the waters of the Kii peninsula in western Japan at 02:39 am in the morning.

The octogenarian had an inspirational message for the people: "Don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this and a beautiful life awaits.”

He started his journey on March 27 from San Francisco, California, where he left in the Suntory Mermaid III, his 19 feet long aluminum boat. His vessel weighs 990 kg and easily fits his 5 feet body.

He said that he spoke to his family once a day every day during the journey to inform them about his safety.

Horie has not been physically trained for the voyages that he does. He says he eats healthy and does not over-drink.

This was not the old man's first time. When he was 23, he completed the voyage and travelled across the ocean unstoppably from Japan to California.

“I had the confidence that I would make it,” he said about his first time.

He admitted, however, that during storms one can feel anxious. To survive, he only had rice and canned food.