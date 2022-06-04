 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Habib University awards 200 degrees in fifth annual convocation

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Students and faculty members of the Habib University pose during the varsity's fifth convocation in Karachi, on June 4, 2022. — Habib University

  • Habib University holds first on-campus convocation after coronavirus.
  • A total of 200 students have graduated from university's two schools.
  • Zia Mohyeddin delivers keynote speech during convocation.

KARACHI: Habib University Saturday awarded 200 degrees in its fifth annual convocation — the first on-campus convocation after the coronavirus outbreak.

Leading artist, director, and television broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin delivered the keynote address at the annual convocation of Habib University.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohyeddin congratulated the graduates and advised them to dedicate their energies to solving the problems of the country.

Mohyeddin reminded the students that the hopes of the people are attached to them for tackling future challenges and for their lasting solutions.

On this occasion, President Habib University Wasif Rizvi also congratulated the graduates and praised the university leadership for helping the faculty, the families of the graduates, and the students.

Habib University’s Chancellor Rafiq M Habib said that the students graduating now have "extraordinary responsibilities", which they have to fulfil in an efficient manner.

This year, a total of 200 students have graduated from the university's two schools — the Dhanani School of Science and Engineering (DSSE) and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS).

A total of 97 students have graduated from DSSE. Of these, 29 students obtained BS degree in Electrical Engineering, while 68 students completed BS in Computer Science.

Moreover, 103 students graduated from the AHSS. Out of these, 56 students got BS degree in Social Development and Policy, and 47 students got BS degree in Communication and Design.

