Sunday Jun 05 2022
Prince William instructed THIS to Kate Middleton at Jubilee service: Lip-reader

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Prince William clear instructions for Kate Middleton during Platinum Jubilee celebrations are exposed by lip reader.

According to a lip-reading expert John Cassidy, as William and Kate waited for their car to arrive outside the steps of the church, the duchess told her husband: "It went very well, very well" 

"Yes, perfect," added William

William then waved to the crowd saying hello before instructing Kate: "Wait for that to move, then we can go."

This comes after Jeremy Freeman unveiled Prince Louis' conversation with the Queen during the flypast at the Buckingham Palace.

According to Mr Freeman, Louis asked: "Are the Red Arrows coming?" To which the Queen very dryly replied: "I hope so."

When the Red Arrows did show up, a hugely excited Louis screamed: "Yes yes yes."

The Queen then said: "There it is" before Louis added: "Oh Red Arrows - whoah."

At the time when young Louis was seen covering his ears by the loud noises of the jets, the Queen said: "Ohh fun" with Kate saying "amazing" and Charlotte adding "Wow".

