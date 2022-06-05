 
pakistan
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Imran Khan takes a helicopter to Bani Gala amid strict security

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan chairing meeting of PTI core committee.
  • Meeting to discuss political situation and future strategy.
  • Imran acquired three-week transit bail from PHC to avoid arrest.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday touched down in Bani Gala in a helicopter ride from Peshawar, with government-sponsored strict security arrangements at his residence.

The former prime minister Imran Khan is chairing the meeting of the PTI's core committee in Bani Gala today. The political situation and future strategy is being discussed.

It may be recalled that the PTI chairman on Thursday acquired a three-week transit bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) following his return to the provincial capital after calling off the 'Azadi March' on May 26.

Given Imran Khan's return to Islamabad, security was beefed up around Bani Gala, the Islamabad police said late on Saturday night.

“In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert,” said the police.

‘Welcome back to Islamabad’

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday morning that the security officials deployed to guard Imran Khan will arrest him as soon as his bail expires.

Reacting to the reports of Imran Khan’s expected arrival in Bani Gala, Rana Sanaullah said that they welcome the PTI’s chairman in Islamabad. “Imran Khan is being provided with security as per the law,” he wrote.

"Imran Niazi has been nominated in more than two dozen cases registered across the country under charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos and armed attacks on the federation," he added.

The "same security" provided to Imran Khan as per the law will arrest him with "great enthusiasm" once the bail ends, said the interior minister.

