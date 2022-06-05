‘Political dialogue’: Rana Sanaullah rules out possibility of talks with Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad, on April 22, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

Rana Sanaullah said that the story of PTI’s long march has ended.

“Imran Khan will not be allowed to march towards Islamabad [this time],” says interior minister.

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the opinion of PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about ‘political dialogues’ aimed at steering the country out of the ongoing economic crisis, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has ruled out the possibility of talks with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in view of the economic turmoil and tense political environment in the country, advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to start a political dialogue to put the country’s economy on the right track. In an interview with a private TV channel, Khaqan Abbasi said that PM Shehbaz Sharif should invite all political parties to build a political consensus at the earliest.

‘Story of PTI long march’s has ended’

Talking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said that the story of PTI’s long march has ended. Rejecting the possibility of dialogues, the interior minister said, “A person says every day that he does not recognise us. Should we touch his feet and request him to recognise us?”

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, the interior minister said that he wanted to create anarchy and chaos in the country. “Imran Khan will not be allowed to march towards Islamabad,” he said, adding that neither could he enter the capital city from Peshawar nor from Mianwali, this time.

‘ISI had been screening govt officers, politicians’

When asked why the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is given power to verify and screen all public officers before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted, the interior minister said that the intelligence agency had been screening government officers and politicians. The party’s leadership made the decision independently, he added.

A day earlier, the federal government had authorised ISI to act as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verifying and screening all public officials before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted.

The notification No. F. No. 5/2021-CP-VI issued on June 2, 2022 stated: "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments and promotions."