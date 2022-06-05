 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan barred from entring Bani Gala

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

  • Chohan arrives at Bani Gala to attend meeting of PTI core committee.
  • He was reportedly refused entry which upset him.
  • Ex-special assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill denies news.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former federal minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been barred from entering Bani Gala to attend the party's core committee meeting. 

The meeting has been organised after PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan returned to Islamabad from Peshawar to discuss the political situation of the country and his party's future strategy.

Chohan, upset by the move, started registering a protest outside the former premier's residence, saying that since he was a senior member of the party, he should not be stopped from entering Bani Gala. 

Following that, former special assistant to the prime minister on political communication Shehbaz Gill intervened and tried to convince Chohan to calm down. However, Chohan lashed out at Gill and told him that he would directly speak to Khan as he was "the senior-most party member".

Later on, Gill took to his Twitter account and clarified that Chohan had reached Bani Gala earlier than the designated time.

"When I reached Bani Gala from Peshawar, Chohan was already present at Bani Gala. Later, I escorted him inside and he registered a complaint against one of the guards for his misbehaviour. Chohan Sahab is one of our respectable friends. He wasn't denied entry."

It should be noted that Khan had arrived at Bani Gala from Peshawar earlier today via a helicopter amid tight security.  

More From Pakistan:

PTI rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of 'grand dialogue'

PTI rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of 'grand dialogue'
Imran Khan takes a helicopter to Bani Gala amid strict security

Imran Khan takes a helicopter to Bani Gala amid strict security
We have to kill our ego and stubbornness for Pakistan to progress: PM Shehbaz Sharif

We have to kill our ego and stubbornness for Pakistan to progress: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Security provided to Imran Khan as per law, 'same security' will arrest him once bail expires: Sanaullah

Security provided to Imran Khan as per law, 'same security' will arrest him once bail expires: Sanaullah
Heatwave alert: Country to witness temperature hike in next five days, PMD warns

Heatwave alert: Country to witness temperature hike in next five days, PMD warns
Over 1.5 months later, Dua Zahra recovered from Punjab’s Bahawalnagar

Over 1.5 months later, Dua Zahra recovered from Punjab’s Bahawalnagar
FUUAST awards eight PhD and 17 MPhil degrees

FUUAST awards eight PhD and 17 MPhil degrees
'Surprising' to see govt ask ISI to scrutinise appointments, promotions of public officials: Raza Rabbani

'Surprising' to see govt ask ISI to scrutinise appointments, promotions of public officials: Raza Rabbani
Court indicts Capt (retd) Safdar, MPA Imran Khalid in sedition case

Court indicts Capt (retd) Safdar, MPA Imran Khalid in sedition case
Habib University awards 200 degrees in fifth annual convocation

Habib University awards 200 degrees in fifth annual convocation
President Arif Alvi returns NAB, election amendment bills for 'not being informed' about legislative proposal

President Arif Alvi returns NAB, election amendment bills for 'not being informed' about legislative proposal
Four dead as fire erupts in Shangla

Four dead as fire erupts in Shangla

Latest

view all