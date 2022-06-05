Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan barred from entring Bani Gala

Chohan arrives at Bani Gala to attend meeting of PTI core committee.

He was reportedly refused entry which upset him.

Ex-special assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill denies news.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former federal minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been barred from entering Bani Gala to attend the party's core committee meeting.

The meeting has been organised after PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan returned to Islamabad from Peshawar to discuss the political situation of the country and his party's future strategy.

Chohan, upset by the move, started registering a protest outside the former premier's residence, saying that since he was a senior member of the party, he should not be stopped from entering Bani Gala.

Following that, former special assistant to the prime minister on political communication Shehbaz Gill intervened and tried to convince Chohan to calm down. However, Chohan lashed out at Gill and told him that he would directly speak to Khan as he was "the senior-most party member".

Later on, Gill took to his Twitter account and clarified that Chohan had reached Bani Gala earlier than the designated time.

"When I reached Bani Gala from Peshawar, Chohan was already present at Bani Gala. Later, I escorted him inside and he registered a complaint against one of the guards for his misbehaviour. Chohan Sahab is one of our respectable friends. He wasn't denied entry."

It should be noted that Khan had arrived at Bani Gala from Peshawar earlier today via a helicopter amid tight security.