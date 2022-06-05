 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis bake Jubilee cakes with Kate Middleton in rare snaps

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

File footage

The Cambridges are fully in the Jubilee spirit, with Kate Middleton proving the same on Sunday by sharing photos of her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis baking cakes for a Jubilee street party!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share intimate photos of Kate’s downtime with the royal kids, in which the Duchess was seen baking cakes with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The kitchen was seen decorated with Union Jack buntings, presumably in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the kids looked pleased with their cake-making skills as Kate looked on proudly.

The post was sweetly captioned: “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee Street party taking place today! We hope you like them!”

Kate and Prince William travelled with their two oldest kids to Cardiff on Saturday, before returning to London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party in the evening. 


More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie gets a special new tattoo amid her move from UK

Princess Eugenie gets a special new tattoo amid her move from UK

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee
Lilibet's first birthday celebration at Windsor Castle: Prince Harry and Meghan invited royal kids

Lilibet's first birthday celebration at Windsor Castle: Prince Harry and Meghan invited royal kids
David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace

David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace
Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’
Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source

Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source
Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why

Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why
Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?

Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?
Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear

Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear
Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert

Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert
Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager

Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager

Latest

view all