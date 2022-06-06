 
Rapper Trouble's cause of death remains unknown

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died at the age of 34.

He was best known for his collaborations with artists like Drake, Migos and the Weeknd.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the rapper born Mariel Semonte Orr’s label Def Jam confirmed Trouble's death. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” Def Jam wrote on social media. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.

Trouble's cause of death was not given by his family.

