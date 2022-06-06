 
world
Monday Jun 06 2022
Watch: Dogs named 'Bhoori' and 'Kalloo' get married in India

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Dogs get married in Uttar Pradesh, India.—Screengrab via Instagram/Hindustan Times
  • Bride and groom can be seen wearing traditional bridal jewelry as well. 
  • Bhoori can be seen wearing a "mangalsutra".
  • Women can be heard singing hymns while men dance and play drums.

In a bizarre incident, a marriage between two dogs was solemnised in Hamirpur of Uttar Pradesh, India. 

The wedding ceremony was just like any Hindu wedding with all the traditional rituals. A "baraat", which is a wedding procession where the groom and his family visit the bride to take her home, also took place. 

The "baraat" came from Hamirpur to Chitrakoot for the union. The "bride", named Bhoori, was married off to her "groom" named Kalloo.

In the video published by Hindustan Times, the bride and groom can be seen wearing traditional bridal jewelry as well. 

Bhoori can be seen wearing a "mangalsutra", a necklace that is evidence of her marriage according to Hinduism.

Women can be heard singing hymns while men dance and play drums.

The reason behind the marriage is not known yet.

Within four hours, the video has garnered almost 194,000 views.

"Congratulations to bhuri and kaloo and wishing them a happy married life," wrote a user.  

"If this promotes animal safety and love, that's great," another one commented.

"It's 2022 and this stuff still happens," a third Instagrammer opined.

