Monday Jun 06 2022
Ed Sheeran reveals what he’s going to do NEXT after Jubilee performance

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Ed Sheeran revealed that he is going back to ‘daddy duties’ after his "surreal" performance for the Queen on the final day of Jubilee celebrations.

In an interview with Anita Rani on BBC One, the Perfect singer shared his future plans before taking the stage.

Dressed in a navy blue suit for the event, the 31-year-old said, “I'm going back [to daddy duties] after this. I think we're going to have a curry.”

Talking about his performance, Sheeran shared, “This is like a full circle nostalgia moment. This is the event I picked up a guitar at seeing Eric Clapton and then ten years ago go to play it at the Diamond Jubilee.”

“I find it really surreal. I do find it really surreal. I've still got the [2002 Golden Jubilee concert] Party at the Palace DVD in my house,” he added. “These events make you pinch yourself”

The dad of two further mentioned, “It's very rare you actually get days like this to feel patriotic. I think the last like this was the Euros final.”

Earlier, the singer announced about the newest addition to his family in an Instagram post, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.”

“We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4,” Sheeran added.

Sheeran, who is going back on is domestic duties, welcomed his first daughter Lyra Antarctica in 2020 with wife Cherry Seaborn.


