 
pakistan
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Dua Zahra's mother desperate to embrace daughter upon entering court

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

A video has been making rounds on the internet in which Dua Zahra's mother could be seen trying to embrace her daughter after the court hearing today. 

Dua — the 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — was presented before the Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier today. 

In the video, Dua's mother could be seen trying to make her way toward her daughter to meet her while she was being brought to the court, surrounded by the police. However, the police did not allow the mother to meet her daughter. 

On the other hand, the authorities ordered to conduct a test on Dua to determine her actual age, and present her again on June 8.

While recording her statement in court, Dua said she is 18 years old and she wants to go with her husband. She also said that she hadn't been kidnapped.

On Sunday, Dua was recovered by the police from the Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar after 1.5 months of being away from her Karachi home.

Confirming the report, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh said that Dua and her husband had been taken into protective custody. The couple was recovered from a lawyer’s house by the CIA police.

Earlier, Dua's family had lodged a report about her abduction on April 16, however, she later revealed on the internet that she had tied the knot with Zaheer.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Instagram

More From Pakistan:

Rana Sanaullah takes jibe at PTI MNAs for threatening govt with suicide attacks

Rana Sanaullah takes jibe at PTI MNAs for threatening govt with suicide attacks
Govt apologises to masses, vows to reduce loadshedding gradually in coming days

Govt apologises to masses, vows to reduce loadshedding gradually in coming days
Shahzad Akbar denies corruption allegations against him

Shahzad Akbar denies corruption allegations against him
Govt launches official Arabic Twitter handle of PM Shehbaz

Govt launches official Arabic Twitter handle of PM Shehbaz
Is govt imposing restrctions on foreign currency accounts?

Is govt imposing restrctions on foreign currency accounts?
Bani Gala was headquarters for corrupt practices during PTI govt's term: Maryam Nawaz

Bani Gala was headquarters for corrupt practices during PTI govt's term: Maryam Nawaz
PTI MNA threatens to carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan

PTI MNA threatens to carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan
Avoid baseless, unnecessary comments on nuclear programme: top military official

Avoid baseless, unnecessary comments on nuclear programme: top military official
Atta-ur-Rahman seeks forgiveness; Pervez Hoodbhoy tells him where he went wrong

Atta-ur-Rahman seeks forgiveness; Pervez Hoodbhoy tells him where he went wrong
Pakistan hopeful of positive response from Qatar, Saudi Arabia soon, says finance minister

Pakistan hopeful of positive response from Qatar, Saudi Arabia soon, says finance minister
LHC seeks response after ECP defers notification for Punjab Assembly's reserved seats

LHC seeks response after ECP defers notification for Punjab Assembly's reserved seats
SHC orders ossification test to determine Dua Zahra's age

SHC orders ossification test to determine Dua Zahra's age

Latest

view all