Watch: Dua Zahra's mother desperate to embrace daughter upon entering court

A video has been making rounds on the internet in which Dua Zahra's mother could be seen trying to embrace her daughter after the court hearing today.



Dua — the 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — was presented before the Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier today.

In the video, Dua's mother could be seen trying to make her way toward her daughter to meet her while she was being brought to the court, surrounded by the police. However, the police did not allow the mother to meet her daughter.



On the other hand, the authorities ordered to conduct a test on Dua to determine her actual age, and present her again on June 8.

While recording her statement in court, Dua said she is 18 years old and she wants to go with her husband. She also said that she hadn't been kidnapped.

On Sunday, Dua was recovered by the police from the Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar after 1.5 months of being away from her Karachi home.

Confirming the report, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh said that Dua and her husband had been taken into protective custody. The couple was recovered from a lawyer’s house by the CIA police.

Earlier, Dua's family had lodged a report about her abduction on April 16, however, she later revealed on the internet that she had tied the knot with Zaheer.



— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Instagram