 
pakistan
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Amin Anwar

Dua Zahra presented before Sindh High Court, parents not allowed to meet her

By
Amin Anwar

Monday Jun 06, 2022

KARACHI: Dua Zahra — the 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — was presented before the Sindh High Court (SHC) amid strict security on Monday.

Zahra and Zaheer were brought to Karachi this morning after being recovered by the Punjab police from the Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar in the wee hours of Sunday. Dua was handed over to lady police officials after being shifted to Karachi.

The SHC accepted the police's request to present Zahra before the court today. The police did not allow Dua's parents to meet her. The hearing of the Dua Zahra case will start shortly.

Dua Zahra recovered from Punjab’s Bahawalnagar

The couple was recovered from a lawyer’s house by the CIA police after over one-and-half months since going missing from Karachi.

Confirming the reports of Zahra's recovery, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh said on Sunday that the AVCC took the couple into protective custody.

In a bid to put pressure, the Karachi police have already taken all the family members of Zaheer Ahmed into its custody.

Earlier, Dua Zahra’s family had lodged a report about her abduction on April 16, however, she later revealed on the internet that she had tied the knot with Zaheer Ahmed.

Dua Zahra’s mother-in-law demands justice

Dua Zahra’s mother-in-law appealed to the prime minister and Punjab chief minister to provide the couple justice.

In a video statement, she said they were scared, hence, they took shelter here. She said the police took Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed into its custody.

“Dua Zahra is my daughter. Nobody kidnapped her,” the woman said, adding that she came here on her own. Dua’s mother-in-law said when they tried to send her back to her parents’ home, Dua refused. Therefore, they were compelled to get the couple married in the high court.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

Mian Mansha hopeful things will improve in Pakistan in a few months

Mian Mansha hopeful things will improve in Pakistan in a few months
Budget 2022-23: Plan to jack up govt officials' salaries by 5-15% under consideration

Budget 2022-23: Plan to jack up govt officials' salaries by 5-15% under consideration
Terror financing case registered against husband of KU female suicide bomber

Terror financing case registered against husband of KU female suicide bomber
Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Bannu, North Waziristan districts

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Bannu, North Waziristan districts
Pakistan strongly condemns derogatory remarks by BJP spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Pakistan strongly condemns derogatory remarks by BJP spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
PTI warns of 'strong backlash' if Imran Khan is arrested

PTI warns of 'strong backlash' if Imran Khan is arrested
Alleged audio of Malik Riaz, daughter reveals Bushra Bibi refused to accept 3-carat diamond ring

Alleged audio of Malik Riaz, daughter reveals Bushra Bibi refused to accept 3-carat diamond ring
If Imran Khan is honest, Farah Gogi should take next flight to Pakistan: Tarar

If Imran Khan is honest, Farah Gogi should take next flight to Pakistan: Tarar
PTI rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of 'grand dialogue'

PTI rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of 'grand dialogue'
Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan barred from entring Bani Gala

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan barred from entring Bani Gala
Imran Khan takes a helicopter to Bani Gala amid strict security

Imran Khan takes a helicopter to Bani Gala amid strict security

Latest

view all