Dua Zahra presented before Sindh High Court, parents not allowed to meet her

KARACHI: Dua Zahra — the 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — was presented before the Sindh High Court (SHC) amid strict security on Monday.



Zahra and Zaheer were brought to Karachi this morning after being recovered by the Punjab police from the Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar in the wee hours of Sunday. Dua was handed over to lady police officials after being shifted to Karachi.

The SHC accepted the police's request to present Zahra before the court today. The police did not allow Dua's parents to meet her. The hearing of the Dua Zahra case will start shortly.



Dua Zahra recovered from Punjab’s Bahawalnagar

The couple was recovered from a lawyer’s house by the CIA police after over one-and-half months since going missing from Karachi.

Confirming the reports of Zahra's recovery, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh said on Sunday that the AVCC took the couple into protective custody.



In a bid to put pressure, the Karachi police have already taken all the family members of Zaheer Ahmed into its custody.

Earlier, Dua Zahra’s family had lodged a report about her abduction on April 16, however, she later revealed on the internet that she had tied the knot with Zaheer Ahmed.

Dua Zahra’s mother-in-law demands justice

Dua Zahra’s mother-in-law appealed to the prime minister and Punjab chief minister to provide the couple justice.

In a video statement, she said they were scared, hence, they took shelter here. She said the police took Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed into its custody.

“Dua Zahra is my daughter. Nobody kidnapped her,” the woman said, adding that she came here on her own. Dua’s mother-in-law said when they tried to send her back to her parents’ home, Dua refused. Therefore, they were compelled to get the couple married in the high court.

