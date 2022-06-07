 
world
By
Web Desk

Watch: Teacher sleeps in classroom while student fans her

By
Web Desk

Girl fans teacher while she sleeps.—Screengrab via Instagram/Hindustan Times
In a bizarre video posted by the Hindustan Times, a teacher can be seen sleeping calmly on her chair while her students sit quietly on the classroom floor and one of the students fans her.

Reportedly, the video emerged from a school in Bihar, India. 

While the video gives viewers a good laugh, some social media users thought about other possible reasons behind the incident. 

An angry user said: "If she has done it intentionally, then remove her from the school."

"Terminate her within a minute," chimed in another.

"She's teaching her students to serve teachers... How disciplined the student is that she's fanning her..." another remarked sarcastically.

A more sympathetic user made a thought-provoking comment saying, "If she has a health issue, then excuse her."

"I will say that it is not complete fault of a teacher..No electricity, zero infrastructure then how u say desh badal raha hai..." wrote another.

A user even said that 300 years ago this would be appreciated and considered an act of respect and service.

He said: "U know if this was done 300 years ago then people would be calling it as gurubhakti ,it is sad to see how same things changed over the time."

