Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Inside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody battle as couple feuds over vineyard

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s explosive custody battle has caught everyone’s attention as the Fight Club star has recently ignited a feud with his ex-wife over the vineyard.

The couple is parent to six children – Maddox, 20, Pax, 18 Zahara, 17 and Shiloh 16, who will be legal adults before their custody case is settled.

According to US Weekly, an insider has spilt the beans that Jolie, “has gone out of her way to delay and stall” to settle the case.

“All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims.

“Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution,” the source added.

The insider also shared that Pitt has been keeping a low profile while “the custody case drags out.”

“He occasionally enjoys downtime at his art studio. … He’s busy signing off on and brainstorming projects all the time, [and his production company] Plan B is always working on stuff,” the insider shared.

The source added that the Oscar winner “will never agree to joint custody” as she waits for the clock to run out until her kids are 18.

On the other hand, Pitt refuses to give up the fight for kids.

