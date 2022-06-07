Video: Man in New York pushes old lady on train tracks

Man pushes woman on subway tracks—Screengrab via Instagram/NDTV

In a shocking and bizarre incident, an unidentified man pushed a 52-year-old woman on the subway train tracks in New York.

In the video shared originally by New York Police Department, the man can be seen suddenly grabbing the woman with all his force and pushing her on the tracks ruthlessly. He then walks away as if nothing had happened.

According to NDTV, people rushed to help the woman after the incident.

The NYPD has offered up to $3,500 for anyone who provides any information about the man.

People expressed their sympathies and shock in the comment section of the video posted by NDTV.

"That is shocking!!!" said a user.



"Is she safe?" a concerned user asked.

Another said: "Punish the culprit."

"What kind of fun it is for him?" a user questioned with a crying emoji.