Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle pal says Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions

Queen ensured she met her Sussex great-grandchildren multiple times during their recent visit to the UK.

Royal expert and Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie reveals that the monarch saw baby Lili on more than one occasion last week.

"For those wondering, I’m told there was no interaction between the Sussexes and the Cambridges—but that story is for another time," added Scobie.

Lili also celebrated her first birthday with friends and family in her her parent's Frogmore Cottage home. Meghan and Harry later released adorable photo of the red-head toddler.

Writing about the event on Twitter, royal expert Omid Scobie said: "For Lilibet’s first birthday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan invited close friends and family for an 'intimate backyard picnic' at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday.



"Claire Ptak (who made the couple's 2018 wedding cake) baked a special order for the party."

Mr Scobie added: "A spokesperson tells me Harry and Meghan ‘remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter’ and have also been ‘amazed’ to learn that Sussex supporters around the world have made donations amounting to over $100K to @WCKitchen in Lilibet's honour."

