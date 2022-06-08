Watch these 'small ninjas' from China shock netizens with their performance

Toddlers can be seen displaying their excellent athletic abilities.—Screengrab via Instagram/@eriksolheim

A video of toddlers in China carrying out a perfectly coordinated performance during a physical education class is going viral on the internet.

Netizens are in love with the disciplined children, while they are praising their teachers, too.

The video was published by a former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim, and has garnered over 1,600 likes.

In the clip, toddlers can be seen displaying their excellent athletic abilities in a very regimented manner.

A commenter remarked: "Amazing! Where is this school? I congratulate the physical [education] teacher who has created this. Let all schools learn & implement this novel approach."

"Adults should sign up for such class, too. So much fun," suggested another.

"Small ninjas," complimented another.



